Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $64,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 5.5 %

About Alibaba Group

Shares of BABA opened at $89.00 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $235.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.