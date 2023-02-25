Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.47.

Shares of BABA opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 30,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

