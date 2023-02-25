Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.47.
Alibaba Group Stock Performance
Shares of BABA opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.