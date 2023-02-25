Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Alien Metals Ltd (LON:UFO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01). 5,947,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 19,076,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.52 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.52.

In related news, insider Roderick McIllree acquired 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £4,900,000 ($5,900,770.71). Insiders own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in Vivash Gorge Iron Ore Project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

