Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,531 shares of company stock worth $957,059. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,630,000 after buying an additional 94,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,996,000 after buying an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,223,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

