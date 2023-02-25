Allstate Corp Acquires 4,645 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Block were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Block during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 2.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,579,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,698 shares of company stock worth $19,465,562 over the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

