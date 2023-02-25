Allstate Corp Buys 45,522 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,522 shares during the period. Allstate Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

ROIC stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 146.35%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

