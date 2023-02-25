Allstate Corp Buys 63,870 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 385.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,870 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp owned 0.05% of Cousins Properties worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 25.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 149.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 67,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 40,203 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 199.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 91.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

