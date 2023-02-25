Allstate Corp Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Allstate Corp reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas by 871.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $435.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

