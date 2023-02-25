Allstate Corp Sells 61 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Allstate Corp trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $242.72 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $300.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.02. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EL shares. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.91.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

