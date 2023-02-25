Allstate Corp Sells 95 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Allstate Corp lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after purchasing an additional 411,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.04 and a 200 day moving average of $148.16. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

