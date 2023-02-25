Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Down 4.1 %

AAU stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

