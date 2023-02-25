Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.25% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $61,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $88,000.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 665.95%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

