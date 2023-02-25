Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance

Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 45.35 and a quick ratio of 31.39. Alpha Real Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 119.07 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 175 ($2.11). The company has a market cap of £73.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.09 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.58.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

