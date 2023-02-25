Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alpha Real Trust Stock Performance
Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 45.35 and a quick ratio of 31.39. Alpha Real Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 119.07 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 175 ($2.11). The company has a market cap of £73.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.09 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.58.
About Alpha Real Trust
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.