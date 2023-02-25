Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AIMC opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altra Industrial Motion

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 144.01%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 264.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Recommended Stories

