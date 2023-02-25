AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $22.01. 5,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,609,233% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

AMB Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.

AMB Financial Company Profile



AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It is also involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans.

Featured Articles

