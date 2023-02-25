AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.27 and a beta of 1.24. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Insider Activity at AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in AMC Networks by 315.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.