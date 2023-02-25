American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.61-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.58-1.64 EPS.

AMH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,565,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

