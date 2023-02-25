American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.94

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.94 and traded as low as C$2.61. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 80,146 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOT.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.35 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$207.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Announces Dividend

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

(Get Rating)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Stories

