American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. American Tower updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.49-$9.72 EPS.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $6.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.73. 2,727,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.55.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at American Tower

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

