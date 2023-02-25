American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.63 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. American Tower updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.49-$9.72 EPS.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $195.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.55. American Tower has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at American Tower

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

