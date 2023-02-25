American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.49-$9.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
American Tower Stock Down 3.1 %
American Tower stock traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,232. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.55.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.24.
In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
