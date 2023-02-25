American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.49-$9.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Tower Stock Down 3.1 %

American Tower stock traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,232. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.55.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

