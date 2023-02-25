Analysts Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) PT at $37.50

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

KDNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,492 shares in the company, valued at $462,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,517 shares of company stock worth $2,541,056. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.44.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.