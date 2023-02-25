Analysts Set Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) PT at $37.50

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.60.
KDNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.
Insider Transactions at Chinook Therapeutics
In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,492 shares in the company, valued at $462,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,517 shares of company stock worth $2,541,056. 23.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.44.
About Chinook Therapeutics
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.
