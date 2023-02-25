Analysts Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT at $39.40

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

NSSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,756,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,409,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,834,450. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NSSC stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.27.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.