Anpario (LON:ANP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $449.55

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.55 ($5.41) and traded as low as GBX 334.34 ($4.03). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.03), with a volume of 31,986 shares.

The company has a market cap of £80.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,456.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 397.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 447.96.

In other news, insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £34,700 ($41,787.09). Company insiders own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

