APA (NASDAQ:APA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04, RTT News reports. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,303,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,794. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.54. APA has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66.

Get APA alerts:

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of APA by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.