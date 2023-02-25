Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $75.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 4.29. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $251,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,654.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $251,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,654.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,244,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 146,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 68,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

