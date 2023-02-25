Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEHGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

AMEH traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. 259,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.74. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. FMR LLC raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

