Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 3.11 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Arch Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arch Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $28.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

ARCH opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.61. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

Insider Activity

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 114.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $13.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 38.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $159,617. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.