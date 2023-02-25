Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 3.11 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Arch Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Arch Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arch Resources to earn $28.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.
Arch Resources Stock Down 0.5 %
ARCH opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.61. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $93,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $159,617. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Arch Resources Company Profile
Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.
