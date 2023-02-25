Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) CFO Justin A. Renz Sells 3,439 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) CFO Justin A. Renz sold 3,439 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $10,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,818. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Ardelyx Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

