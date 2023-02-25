Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,075 shares of company stock worth $60,225. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $2.95 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $585.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.
Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.
