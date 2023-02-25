Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.