Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

ARCC stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $22.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

