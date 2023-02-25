Armistice Capital LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,274,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.71% of Stronghold Digital Mining at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDIG shares. Compass Point raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

