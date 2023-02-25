Armistice Capital LLC Invests $3.35 Million in SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.11% of SOBR Safe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOBR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOBR Safe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SOBR Safe in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SOBR Safe by 608.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 18,794 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOBR Safe in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOBR Safe in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SOBR Safe alerts:

SOBR Safe Stock Performance

SOBR Safe stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 553,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,326. SOBR Safe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a non-invasive alcohol sensing system with ignition interlock. The firm developed an alcohol detection device called SOBR, which is used for detecting alcohol in a person’s system by measuring the ethanol content in their perspiration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SOBR Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOBR Safe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.