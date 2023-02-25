Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

Arvinas Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ ARVN traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.98. 439,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $75.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,971,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,901,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,267,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after buying an additional 160,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,277,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

