Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Arvinas Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,007,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
