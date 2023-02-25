Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arvinas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.88. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 135,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,007,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arvinas Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on ARVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

