ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,050 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($12.64) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.03) price target on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,000 ($12.04) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.45) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.44) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 590 ($7.11) to GBX 625 ($7.53) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 996.82 ($12.00).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 822 ($9.90) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 720.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 679.53. The company has a market capitalization of £822.16 million, a PE ratio of 2,651.61, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,967 ($23.69).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

