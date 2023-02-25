ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $987.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 660 ($7.95) to GBX 730 ($8.79) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($12.91) to GBX 1,180 ($14.21) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASOS to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

