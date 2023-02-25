Augean (LON:AUG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.47) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.47). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.47), with a volume of 20,871 shares.
Augean Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 371 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 371. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.45 million and a PE ratio of 26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.
About Augean
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
