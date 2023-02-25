Ausmon Resources Limited (ASX:AOA) Insider John Wang Buys 5,000,000 Shares

Ausmon Resources Limited (ASX:AOA – Get Rating) insider John Wang purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,689.66).
John Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 25th, John Wang 6,000,000 shares of Ausmon Resources stock.
Ausmon Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
Ausmon Resources Company Profile
Ausmon Resources Limited, an exploration company, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral resource properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, silver, and other base metals. It holds 100% interest in the Koonenberry Belt; and the Pooraka project covering an area of 147 square kilometer situated between Nyngan and Cobar.
Featured Articles
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Ausmon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ausmon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.