Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.00.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average is $204.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,926,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,466,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.