Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Down 0.1 %

ALV stock opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $93.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.68.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,360 shares of company stock worth $123,008. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.