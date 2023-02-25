Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.50.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $221.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.41 and its 200-day moving average is $241.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

