Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $181.65 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day moving average of $182.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Articles

