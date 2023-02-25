Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.58. Aware shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 121,600 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Aware Stock Down 5.2 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware
About Aware
Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aware (AWRE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.