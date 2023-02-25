Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.58. Aware shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 121,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Aware Stock Down 5.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aware in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aware in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aware by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.

