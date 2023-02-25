B. Riley Increases Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $111.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.
Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.
