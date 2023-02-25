B. Riley Increases Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $111.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after buying an additional 212,374 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

