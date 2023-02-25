Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $1.94 Million Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd lifted its stake in onsemi by 116.4% in the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in onsemi by 2,051.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 1,264,461 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 204.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,344,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after buying an additional 903,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

onsemi Stock Performance

ON opened at $76.28 on Friday. onsemi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

