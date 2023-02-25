Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $111,147.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,411.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $188,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,263.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $111,147.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,411.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,710,523 shares of company stock worth $42,058,690. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.86 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

