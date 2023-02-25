Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $134,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 262.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

