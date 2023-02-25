Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reduces Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity at MetLife

MetLife Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MET opened at $71.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

